Parliament: Malema's threats to disrupt Sona irresponsible
At a rally this weekend, Malema threatened that if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the address would be disrupted.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has hit back at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's threats to disrupt this year's State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying they were irresponsible and showed a lack of understanding of one's duty to the public.
There have been mounting calls for Gordhan to resign following the sudden resignation of Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza.
Parliament's Moloto Mothapo: "The presiding officers of Parliament have cautioned Members of Parliament against making public threats to disrupt the business of Parliament, saying that such threats were irresponsible and they showed a lack of understanding of one's public duty."
