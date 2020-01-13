De Lille reveals over 3,000 Public Works employees do business with dept

Patricia De Lille says more needs to be done to ensure people who work for the state don't do business with the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has revealed more than 3,700 Public Works employees are doing business with the department.

She said 300 of those employees have their own companies and, in some instances, they had not declared the conflict of interest to the department.

The latest shocking revelations come as the Public Works Department investigates irregular expenditure relating to three state funerals that cost taxpayers a whopping R76 million.

It’s alleged a service provider inflated invoices for the funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former minister Zola Skweyiya and former chief of state protocol Billy Modise.

De Lille said more needed to be done to ensure people who work for the state don't do business with the department.