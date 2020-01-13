Oudtshoorn puts fire ban in place as temperatures to soar to 47
The Oudtshoorn Municipality has issued an excessive heat warning for this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality has issued an excessive heat warning for this week.
Maximum temperatures in the region are expected to peak at around 47 degrees Celcius.
Municipal officials stressed that a total fire ban was also in effect for the greater Oudtshoorn municipal area.
Spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengwe: "On Friday we'll have a little relief with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. We also want to inform the public about a total fire ban during this time. They must please be careful with making open fires, no controlled burning is allowed."
Please be advised of the severe heat conditions in Oudtshoorn for this week.— Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) January 13, 2020
Monday, 13 Jan 2020 – 38 degrees
Tuesday, 14 Jan 2020 – 38 degrees
Wednesday – 15 Jan 2020 40 degrees
Thursday, 16 Jan 2020 – Between 42 and 47 degrees
Friday, 17 January 2020 – 29 with some rain pic.twitter.com/aFBMaAkieU
A total fire ban is in effect for the Greater Oudtshoorn area. During this time please be careful with making open fires. No controlled burning are allowed during this week including refuse areas on farms as the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires. pic.twitter.com/4gpQRY1ntA— Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) January 13, 2020
