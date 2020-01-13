Oudtshoorn puts fire ban in place as temperatures to soar to 47

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality has issued an excessive heat warning for this week.

Maximum temperatures in the region are expected to peak at around 47 degrees Celcius.

Municipal officials stressed that a total fire ban was also in effect for the greater Oudtshoorn municipal area.

Spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengwe: "On Friday we'll have a little relief with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. We also want to inform the public about a total fire ban during this time. They must please be careful with making open fires, no controlled burning is allowed."

Please be advised of the severe heat conditions in Oudtshoorn for this week.



Monday, 13 Jan 2020 – 38 degrees

Tuesday, 14 Jan 2020 – 38 degrees

Wednesday – 15 Jan 2020 40 degrees

Thursday, 16 Jan 2020 – Between 42 and 47 degrees

Friday, 17 January 2020 – 29 with some rain pic.twitter.com/aFBMaAkieU — Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) January 13, 2020