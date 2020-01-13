Nehawu on Gordhan saving Eskom: 'He is not the right man for the job'
Speaking to 702's Nickolaus Bauer, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they believe Eskom will not improve with Gordhan at the helm.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is calling for Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to resign.
This follows the resignation of Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.
Speaking to 702's Nickolaus Bauer, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they believe Eskom will not improve with Gordhan at the helm.
"We have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not the right man for the job. We need someone who prioritises the prosperity of this country and small businesses," said Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson of Nehawu.
"They are using state capture as a scapegoat you can't necessarily blame state capture for load shedding. Some of the problems affecting Eskom has long been in the running including the non-service of machinery and proper governance."
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Local
-
Makhura praises late Mogale City Mayor Patrick Lipuli as humble & dedicated
-
5 people in critical condition following suspected poisoning incident
-
WCED officials working hard to place pupils ahead of new academic year
-
Zikalala's pledge to rebuild storm-damaged KZN schools welcomed
-
400,000 first applicants eligible for funding from NSFAS
-
Oudtshoorn puts fire ban in place as temperatures to soar to 47
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.