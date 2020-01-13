Nehawu on Gordhan saving Eskom: 'He is not the right man for the job'

Speaking to 702's Nickolaus Bauer, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they believe Eskom will not improve with Gordhan at the helm.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is calling for Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to resign.

This follows the resignation of Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

Speaking to 702's Nickolaus Bauer, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they believe Eskom will not improve with Gordhan at the helm.

"We have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not the right man for the job. We need someone who prioritises the prosperity of this country and small businesses," said Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson of Nehawu.

"They are using state capture as a scapegoat you can't necessarily blame state capture for load shedding. Some of the problems affecting Eskom has long been in the running including the non-service of machinery and proper governance."

Listen to the audio below for more.