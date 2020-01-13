View all in Latest
Mother, daughter found dead in Hebron home

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said that no arrests had yet been made.

Picture: Pexels
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of a mother and her daughter have been found in their Hebron home near Ga-Rankuwa in the North West.

Police said that the woman's younger daughter came home from work on Saturday and found her mother and older sister dead.

The mother's body was lying in a pool of blood in the living room while her daughter was found inside a bathtub with her hand and feet tied up.

Items such as a plasma television, DVD player and the victims' cell phones, all worth R25,000, were missing from the house.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said that no arrests had yet been made.

"Police were summoned to the scene, which they combed and found the body of a 34-year-old woman in the bath with her feet and hands tied up. She was the 60-year-old victim's daughter. Both victims were certified dead on the scene by emergency medical and rescue services."

