Michaela Williams' murder suspect out on parole for 2005 rape, attemped murder

This emerged at the first court appearance of a 48-year-old man accused of the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Michaela Williams.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged child killer has already served time for the rape and attempted murder of a young girl in 2005.

The girl was last seen alive outside her home in New Horizon in Pelican Park last week and the accused was arrested on Thursday after showing police where the girl's body was dumped in Schaapkraal in Philippi.

Beatrice Adams was overwhelmed and suffered what appears to be a panic attack in court where she was awaiting the appearance of her daughter's alleged killer.

#MichaelaWilliams The deceased’s mother (in red) has become overwhelmed in court. The distraught woman has had what seems to be a panic attack and has left the courtroom. LI pic.twitter.com/8LZ6bX4f00 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2020

Relatives and friends rushed to help her, offering water and praying as she struggled to breathe and get to her feet.

The suspect - wearing a bright yellow golf shirt and spectacles - entered the dock shortly after the distraught mother left the courtroom.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa granted a request by the State to protect the suspect's identity because the investigation was at an early stage.

The man cannot be named and pictures of him may not be published at this stage.

The court heard that the accused was out on parole when he allegedly killed Williams.

He was released in 2018 and had served 13 years of a 20-year sentence for the rape and attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl in 2005.

The matter has been postponed to April.