Mboweni sparks reaction after calling on SA & Lesotho to ‘remove the border’
Tito Mboweni, who studied at the National University of Lesotho in the 80s, was commenting on the political crisis in the Mountain Kingdom.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has created a Twitter storm after saying that Lesotho should open its borders to a federal state with South Africa.
Lesotho Political Crisis: Anybody who thinks that they will annex Lesotho should talk to me. We, BaSotho will never countenance such thing. Mutually agree to remove borders and create a democratic Co-Federation. Yes. Me, on the side of BaSotho.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Mboweni, who studied at the National University of Lesotho in the 80s, was commenting on the political crisis in the Mountain Kingdom.
The country’s first lady, Maesiah Thabane, is on the run after police obtained a warrant for her arrest in connection with the killing of the Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo.
Thabane’s party, the All Basotho Convention, wants him to step down.
But for the past decade, the Southern African Development Community, African Union and European Unions and United Nations have all been consumed with stabilising Lesotho.
South Africa has become a mediator and the first stop for hundreds of thousands of Basotho economic migrants and refugees.
A debate about whether Lesotho should form part of South Africa or remain independent has raged for years. But Mboweni is the first cabinet minister to call for Lesotho and South Africa to form a federal government.
Many people have welcomed Mboweni’s remarks with some calling for a referendum. Others have criticised the finance minister.
Lesotho Political Crisis:Those who think that SADC or some political internal goodwill will solve this crisis don’t understand both the political economy of the Lesotho State or the political economy of Lesotho society. My view:the solution is southern African.Remove the border!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Remove the border and the problem will gwt bigger . SA cant even solve its own problems— Francois (@vdberf) January 13, 2020
SA already gets water at the expense of Basotho - alot of whom survive off agriculture— 👑 (@NtandoMntungwa) January 13, 2020
Dissolving borders only serves to line pockets & give politicians, on both sides, carte blanche to plunder that land's resources under the guise/authority of being part of Southy
Leave 🇱🇸 alone
Starting with removing the borders will be chaotic. When there is joint developments , like you correctly put it, borders will fall on their own— | M M A M A K W A| (@Thato_TT_) January 13, 2020
Lesotho and Swaziland are renegade provinces of ZA and if they want to remain sovereign, they need to start paying rent.— 🇬🇧Daenerys Targaryen🇿🇦 (@SlimDaenerys) January 13, 2020
It’s like you think RSA is a savior 4 all of Africa, like we are a model of prosperity & without us Africa will perish. Trumpezium much? The political solutions economical & socially much be the responsibility of Lesotho people. Eskom is your political and social issue to solve.— Maratoa (@maratoamm) January 13, 2020
