Mashatile: Eskom should be shifted to Energy Dept

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that the ruling party was committed to strengthening state-owned entities, with the energy sector identified as a top priority.

Mashatile said that while government had announced a number of initiatives to tackle the crisis at Eskom and that the country must look at alternatives, including renewable energy.

He said that he believed one of the solutions was moving Eskom from Public Enterprises to the Energy Department.

Mashatile said that this would assist in policy and implementation.

"You have a minister of energy whose responsibility is to sort out energy policy and implementation but you have another big institution that doesn't sit with that ministry. I think that in the long run, it is creating problems."