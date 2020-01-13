Man in EC court for rape of sleeping elderly woman

The 68-year-old victim was asleep at her home on Thursday when the suspect knocked on her door, pretending to be someone else.

CAPE TOWN - A man is appearing in the Centane Magistrates Court on Monday for the alleged rape of an elderly woman.

The police's Jackson Manatha: "When the victim did not open the door, he then kicked the door open, went straight to where the old lady was. She tried to use a stick to fight back but she was unfortunately over-powered by this man, who raped her."

The woman managed to identify her alleged perpetrator and he was apprehended on Saturday.