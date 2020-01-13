Man dies while rock climbing in Kalk Bay

Paramedics and emergency personnel were called to the scene along Boyes Drive on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died while rock climbing in Kalk Bay.

The climber man was found severely injured.

ER24'S Russel Meiring said: “EMS was called to airlift the patient to the hospital, unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries.”