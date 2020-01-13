Makhura praises late Mogale City Mayor Patrick Lipuli as humble & dedicated

Lipuli died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that late Mogale City Mayor Patrick Lipuli dedicated his time and life to ensure that the struggling municipality delivered services.

Makhura visited Lipuli's family to deliver his message of support.

He said that he was a true leader.

"Comrade Patrick was one of the most dedicated and humble people who lived truly what the ANC says we should do."

The Mogale City Municipality was in the news a while ago for all the wrong reasons.

At one point, the municipality ran out of cash and failed to pay the salaries and bonus of some staff members.

But Makhura said that since Lipuli took over, he had stabilised the municipality.

"he's one of those people who dedicated his entire energy and sacrificed all his time to try and get things to work."

Also visiting the family was former deputy minister and African National Congress NEC member Mondli Gungubele.

"The historic strength and the roots of the ANC in society has always been its humility and clarity of thought. Patrick had both those."

Funeral arrangements were yet to be announced by the family.