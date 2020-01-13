Long-term parking arrangement not forever, says Gautrain
A government employee looks set to be fined at least R70,000 for leaving his car parked at one of the stations for more than two years.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the future of cars abandoned at Gautrain stations.
The company said that at least 12 cars had been abandoned at nine of its stations.
Thousands of commuters of the mass transportation system park their vehicles daily for different reasons.
A government employee looks set to be fined at least R70,000 for leaving his car parked at one of the stations for more than two years.
Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said that although its passengers were allowed to park for long terms, the arrangement was not forever.
"Most of these vehicles have been parked for approximately two to three years. Whilst passengers may park long-term, we would ideally like to be informed of their intention to do so. To remove what we consider abandoned vehicles, we must follow a strict process that is in accordance with the law."
More in Local
-
Dion-Wired to feel brunt of potential Massmart job cuts
-
Makhura praises late Mogale City Mayor Patrick Lipuli as humble & dedicated
-
5 people in critical condition following suspected poisoning incident
-
WCED officials working hard to place pupils ahead of new academic year
-
Zikalala's pledge to rebuild storm-damaged KZN schools welcomed
-
400,000 first applicants eligible for funding from NSFAS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.