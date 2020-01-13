Long-term parking arrangement not forever, says Gautrain

A government employee looks set to be fined at least R70,000 for leaving his car parked at one of the stations for more than two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the future of cars abandoned at Gautrain stations.



The company said that at least 12 cars had been abandoned at nine of its stations.

Thousands of commuters of the mass transportation system park their vehicles daily for different reasons.

A government employee looks set to be fined at least R70,000 for leaving his car parked at one of the stations for more than two years.

Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said that although its passengers were allowed to park for long terms, the arrangement was not forever.

"Most of these vehicles have been parked for approximately two to three years. Whilst passengers may park long-term, we would ideally like to be informed of their intention to do so. To remove what we consider abandoned vehicles, we must follow a strict process that is in accordance with the law."