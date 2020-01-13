How not to get scammed on WhatsApp: Vodacom shares tips against scam

Vodacom says Icasa published new regulations last year to protect subscribers' rights in relation to number porting.

JOHANNESBURG - While some local WhatsApp users move to safeguard their personal details, Vodacom has called on Icasa for support.

Some customers have fallen victim to scams with criminals illegally swapping their sim cards.

"Scammers start by fraudulently porting the victim’s number to a different service provider, giving them access to their SMSs and WhatsApp account. They then send the victim's WhatsApp contacts messages asking for money," Vodacom warned in a statement.

Vodacom said Icasa published new regulations last year to protect subscribers' rights in relation to number porting. The regulations were gazetted on 1 October last year. But it seems the laws have not come into effect.

In the meantime, the network provider has given its customers some tips.

They have advised customers to reject a port request that comes via SMS. "In the event of a port request, Vodacom will send you an SMS alerting you to a port out a request on your number. If you did not request a port, immediately reject the port. You can do this by responding to the SMS with the number “1” within 50 minutes of receiving the SMS. As per current ICASA regulations, the port will be approved if there is no response."

They have also advised WhatsApp users to take steps to protect themselves from scammers.

WATCH: How to protect yourself