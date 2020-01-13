How not to get scammed on WhatsApp: Vodacom shares tips against scam
Vodacom says Icasa published new regulations last year to protect subscribers' rights in relation to number porting.
JOHANNESBURG - While some local WhatsApp users move to safeguard their personal details, Vodacom has called on Icasa for support.
Some customers have fallen victim to scams with criminals illegally swapping their sim cards.
"Scammers start by fraudulently porting the victim’s number to a different service provider, giving them access to their SMSs and WhatsApp account. They then send the victim's WhatsApp contacts messages asking for money," Vodacom warned in a statement.
Vodacom said Icasa published new regulations last year to protect subscribers' rights in relation to number porting. The regulations were gazetted on 1 October last year. But it seems the laws have not come into effect.
In the meantime, the network provider has given its customers some tips.
They have advised customers to reject a port request that comes via SMS. "In the event of a port request, Vodacom will send you an SMS alerting you to a port out a request on your number. If you did not request a port, immediately reject the port. You can do this by responding to the SMS with the number “1” within 50 minutes of receiving the SMS. As per current ICASA regulations, the port will be approved if there is no response."
They have also advised WhatsApp users to take steps to protect themselves from scammers.
WATCH: How to protect yourself
More in Local
-
As probe under way into irregularities, Allen Barnes still missing
-
Load shedding update: Eskom could keep the lights on for another day
-
Mboweni sparks reaction after calling on SA & Lesotho to ‘remove the border’
-
20-year-old arrested in EC after woman (50) shot, killed
-
ANC calls for 'complete overhaul' of education in Western Cape
-
Arrest made after tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.