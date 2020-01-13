Hawks rescue women, child forced into prostitution in Bloemfontein
The women and the child were rescued by the Hawks from a flat on Nelson Mandela Drive on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly forcing 10 women and a 14-year-old girl into prostitution in Bloemfontein.
The women and the child were rescued by the Hawks from a flat on Nelson Mandela Drive on Monday.
The Hawks said authorities found a journal containing a list of women and amounts of money they made per day.
Hawks spokesperson Lynda Steyn said: “Drugs and a list containing names of women, condoms and smoking drugs were confiscated. The females were taken to a place of safety where they will be cared for and given the necessary attention.”
The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.