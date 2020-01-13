Hawks rescue women, child forced into prostitution in Bloemfontein

The women and the child were rescued by the Hawks from a flat on Nelson Mandela Drive on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly forcing 10 women and a 14-year-old girl into prostitution in Bloemfontein.

The Hawks said authorities found a journal containing a list of women and amounts of money they made per day.

Hawks spokesperson Lynda Steyn said: “Drugs and a list containing names of women, condoms and smoking drugs were confiscated. The females were taken to a place of safety where they will be cared for and given the necessary attention.”

The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.