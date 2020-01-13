Dion-Wired to feel brunt of potential Massmart job cuts
Massmart, which is mainly owned by US retail giant Walmart, announced that it would be potentially closing stores.
JOHANNESBURG - Massmart said that retail store Dion-Wired was expected to bear the brunt of job cuts as it resorted to retrenchments.
In a statement, Massmart announced that it will be starting a potential store closure consultation process.
This comes just five months after new CEO Mitchell Slape started at the company.
A total of 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores will be affected by the process.
While Massmart has not officially said that it would completely close its Dion-Wired stores, all 23 of its branches will be involved in the consultation.
With almost 1,500 workers possibly losing their jobs, Massmart will be consulting labour, including majority union Sacawu.
