De Lille acts ANC veterans' funerals cost taxpayers R76m
It's alleged a service provider inflated invoices costing taxpayers a staggering R76 million.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has vowed to act against officials implicated in irregular expenditure related to the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral and those of two other ANC veterans.
It's alleged a service provider inflated invoices, costing taxpayers a staggering R76 million.
De Lille has reportedly recommended that government should cap state funerals.
The minister said those implicated must be called to account.
"This is an ongoing investigation. We will make sure that we get to the bottom of this. We have already taken action against four senior officials in the department."
