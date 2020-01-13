DA wants MPs to return from holiday to discuss Eskom's problems
The call by the DA followed contradicting messages from deputy President David Mabuza and the Presidency about how President Cyril Ramaphosa was misled by Eskom about load shedding.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the portfolio committee on Public Enterprises to return from holiday to meet and discuss the ongoing troubles at Eskom.
This was soon followed by the resignation of Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza.
DA Public Enterprises shadow minister Ghaleb Cachalia said Eskom as an entity was archaic in its design and could not continue in its current format.
"The portfolio committee must meet when Parliament opens, however, I'm going to make a request for it to meet before Parliament opens because we cannot wait for the sun to come up here."
