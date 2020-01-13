Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination for Bombshell
South African actress Charlize Theron hass been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in Bombshell.
HOLLYWOOD - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards.
The ceremony - the climax of Hollywood's awards season - will be held on 9 February.
The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement.
Todd Phillips's Joker, a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, topped the Oscar nominations with 11.
The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood were tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.
The nominees for best picture Oscar:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The nominees for the best actress Oscar:
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet- Saoirse Ronan for Little Women- Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story- Charlize Theron for Bombshell
Renee Zellweger for Judy
The nominees for the best actor Oscar:
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes
The nominees for the best supporting actress:
Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh in Little Women
Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
The nominees for best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino The Irishman
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
The nominees for the best director Oscar:
Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Todd Phillips forJoker
Sam Mendes for 1917
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
The nominees for the best foreign language film:
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
