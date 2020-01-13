Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination for Bombshell

South African actress Charlize Theron hass been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in Bombshell.

HOLLYWOOD - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The ceremony - the climax of Hollywood's awards season - will be held on 9 February.

The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement.

Todd Phillips's Joker, a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, topped the Oscar nominations with 11.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood were tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

The nominees for best picture Oscar:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The nominees for the best actress Oscar:

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet- Saoirse Ronan for Little Women- Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story- Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Renee Zellweger for Judy

The nominees for the best actor Oscar:

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

The nominees for the best supporting actress:

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

The nominees for best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

The nominees for the best director Oscar:

Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Todd Phillips forJoker

Sam Mendes for 1917

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

The nominees for the best foreign language film: