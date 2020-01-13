View all in Latest
Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination for Bombshell

South African actress Charlize Theron hass been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in Bombshell.

Charlize Theron. Picture: Instagram/@charlizeafrica
46 minutes ago

HOLLYWOOD - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The ceremony - the climax of Hollywood's awards season - will be held on 9 February.

The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement.

Todd Phillips's Joker, a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, topped the Oscar nominations with 11.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood were tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

The nominees for best picture Oscar:

  • 1917

  • Ford v Ferrari

  • The Irishman

  • Jojo Rabbit

  • Joker

  • Little Women

The nominees for the best actress Oscar:

  • Cynthia Erivo for Harriet- Saoirse Ronan for Little Women- Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story- Charlize Theron for Bombshell

  • Renee Zellweger for Judy

The nominees for the best actor Oscar:

  • Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

  • Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

  • Adam Driver Marriage Story

  • Joaquin Phoenix Joker

  • Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

The nominees for the best supporting actress:

  • Laura Dern in Marriage Story

  • Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

  • Florence Pugh in Little Women

  • Margot Robbie in Bombshell

  • Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

The nominees for best supporting actor:

  • Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

  • Al Pacino The Irishman

  • Joe Pesci The Irishman

  • Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

  • Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

The nominees for the best director Oscar:

  • Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

  • Todd Phillips forJoker

  • Sam Mendes for 1917

  • Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

  • Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

The nominees for the best foreign language film:

  • Corpus Christi (Poland)

  • Honeyland (North Macedonia)

  • Les Miserables (France)

  • Pain and Glory (Spain)

  • Parasite (South Korea)

