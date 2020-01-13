View all in Latest
As probe under way into irregularities, Allen Barnes still missing

Allen Barnes was last seen leaving his home over a week ago. His car was later found at Cape Town International Airport.

Allen Barnes. Picture: Facebook.com
Allen Barnes. Picture: Facebook.com
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Police on Sunday said the investigation into the disappearance of an Edgemead man has been expanded to beyond the Western Cape.

Allen Barnes was last seen leaving his home over a week ago. His car was later found at Cape Town International Airport.

Barnes serves as the Western Province Athletics Association’s financial officer. The body has revealed it's investigating irregularities which were discovered after Barnes’ disappearance.

The police’s Andre Traut said Barnes was still missing, even though there were posts on social media claiming he had been found.

“The disappearance is still the subject of an investigation. More information will be disclosed at a later stage when we’re able to do so.”

