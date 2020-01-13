As load shedding looms, will S. Africans pay more for electricity?

CAPE TOWN - A courtroom showdown looms between Eskom and the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) that will determine how much more consumers will pay for electricity.

Nersa has taken Eskom court in an urgent bid to stop it from inflating electricity tariffs.

Energy expert Ted Bloom said the court outcome could spell bad news for South Africans.

It's no secret Eskom is in deep financial trouble and it wants more money.

Bloom explained: “If they wanted to protect the R69 billion from Nersa, it should have gone through their balance sheet.”

The national energy regulator has deducted the R69 billion government bailout from Eskom's approved revenue for the current tariff period, which ends in March 2022.

The deduction means the company will get less than what it had budgeted for with regards to tariffs.

