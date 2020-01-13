Armed robbers hit Tops liquor store in Sandton

Officials say at least four men tied up security guards in the early hours of this morning before breaking into the liquor store and stealing bottles of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an armed robbery at the Spar's Tops liquor store in Atholl Square, in Sandton.

Officials say at least four men tied up security guards in the early hours of Monday morning before breaking into the liquor store and stealing bottles of alcohol.

It's understood there was a shoot-out between the robbers and security reaction officers.

No one was hurt and no arrests have yet been made.