After 'shocking discovery' of service delivery in NC, ANC promises to do better

JOHANNESBURG - Following what the ANC describes as the shocking discovery of poor service delivery in the Northern Cape, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has told Eyewitness News her department will now intervene in the province.

Last week, ANC leaders criss-crossed Kimberley ahead of the party's 108th birthday celebration to mobilise support for the next local government elections.

Angry and frustrated residents used the opportunity to showcase their dismal living conditions.

ANC leaders said their presence in Kimberley exposed the poor conditions the majority of people live under in the province.

From poorly maintained roads, overflowing sewage, no access to clean drinking water, no jobs, poverty and unemployment, the province serves as a grim example of what the party has to show after 25 years in government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged in his speech on Saturday that his administration will keep a close eye on the province and do more to fix governance at a local level across the country.

“We will focus on the integrity of those who are deployed to serve our people at the local government level.”

#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at the Tafel-Lager stadium in Kimberley as formal proceedings at the party’s birthday celebrations get underway. TM pic.twitter.com/BRoA76I3I8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2020

Dlamini Zuma said local government leaders in some parts of Kimberley seemed not to care and didn’t even try to address glaring concerns ahead of the arrival of ANC leaders last week.

She said her department would step in to ensure services are rendered.

The country is preparing for local government elections next year and the ANC is promising south Africans that 2020 is the year of action in terms of service delivery.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)