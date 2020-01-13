5 people in critical condition following suspected poisoning incident
Paramedics arrived in Wetton Road earlier on Monday and found the patients spread across three locations in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Five people were in a critical condition following an alleged poisoning incident in Wetton.
Paramedics arrived in Wetton Road earlier on Monday and found the patients spread across three locations in the area.
A sixth patient's condition is serious.
ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said that all the patients were hospitalised.
"Medics treated the patients, provided them with advanced life support interventions and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for urgent care. The exact details around this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations."
More in Local
-
Makhura praises late Mogale City Mayor Patrick Lipuli as humble & dedicated
-
WCED officials working hard to place pupils ahead of new academic year
-
Zikalala's pledge to rebuild storm-damaged KZN schools welcomed
-
400,000 first applicants eligible for funding from NSFAS
-
Nehawu on Gordhan saving Eskom: 'He is not the right man for the job'
-
Oudtshoorn puts fire ban in place as temperatures to soar to 47
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.