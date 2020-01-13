5 people in critical condition following suspected poisoning incident

Paramedics arrived in Wetton Road earlier on Monday and found the patients spread across three locations in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Five people were in a critical condition following an alleged poisoning incident in Wetton.



Paramedics arrived in Wetton Road earlier on Monday and found the patients spread across three locations in the area.

A sixth patient's condition is serious.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said that all the patients were hospitalised.

"Medics treated the patients, provided them with advanced life support interventions and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for urgent care. The exact details around this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations."