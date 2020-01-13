400,000 first applicants eligible for funding from NSFAS
NSFAS said that it had received a record of over 500,000 first time applications for the 2020 academic year - a 23% increase from last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said that it had declared 400,000 first time applicants eligible for funding so far.
It said that while no late applications would be allowed for university students, those wishing to study at TVET colleges could still apply.
The financial aid scheme's Randall Carolissen: "We've not opened applications again. What we're saying to the TVET colleges is that if you accept the student that is not eligible, then we are willing to process that student on their behalf. We're not opening it carte blanche."
