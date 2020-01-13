2 people killed in Springs plane crash

It's that understood the aircraft was about to land when it crashed.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died when their two-seater aircraft crashed near the Springs airfield in Ekurhuleni.

The city's disaster and emergency management said that both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived at the scene on Sunday night.

The identities of the deceased have been withheld.

More to follow.