‘You can’t achieve your objectives if you appoint the wrong people’ – Chikane

Commenting on Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 statement, Frank Chikane says the objectives outlined in the statement will not be realized if the wrong people are deployed to do the work.

JOHANNESBURG – Former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane says the African National Congress (ANC) will not achieve its objectives if corruption and poor performance continue to go unchecked.

Chikane was speaking on CapeTalk on Sunday morning, following the governing party's 108th birthday celebration in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the party's January 8 Statement to thousands of supporters gathered at the Tafel Lager Park stadium.

Ramaphosa promised that his administration will not delay the implementation of ANC policies.

Chikane says the objectives outlined in the statement will not be realised if the wrong people are deployed to do the work.

“You can’t achieve your objectives if you appoint the wrong people without skills capacity. You can’t achieve those objectives if the people you appoint don’t deliver and you do nothing about. The President spoke about that there must be consequences, and that’s what everyone has been talking about.”

