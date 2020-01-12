Six killed in N1 crash, motorists warned to use alternative routes

All the passengers of the SUV including the driver died on the scene, while the truck driver has been taken to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Six people have been confirmed dead in an accident on the N1 north on Saturday morning – among them are three children.

The crash involved a truck and an SUV at the Wallmansthall interchange in Pretoria.

It’s understood the truck collided with the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

All the passengers of the SUV, including the driver, died on the scene while the truck driver has been taken to hospital for medical attention.

Gauteng traffic police's Obed Sibasa said, “The N1 north is completely closed and authorities are busy with reconstruction of the fatal crash to establish the cause. We advise motorists to use alternative routes or the freeway, that is the R101.”

Sibasa said one person was trapped under the truck.

“The adult was underneath the truck, so they had to [use] the jaws of life. They certified him dead, at the scene.”

That portion of the N1 north remains closed.