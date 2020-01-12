Ramaphosa expresses support for Ethiopia’s developmental aspirations
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the country's prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed the country's support for Ethiopia's political and developmental aspirations.
Ramaphosa is hosting the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
PICTURES: Welcome Ceremony in honour of HE Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Union Buildings Courtyard in Tshwane. HE Prime Minister Abiy is on an Official Visit to South Africa on invitation of HE President @CyrilRamaphosa . #EthiopiaInSA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/OX5krlLCRY— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 12, 2020
The Presidency says the leader's visit provides an opportunity to further explore new economic, trade and investment opposrtunities between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali has also encouraged South Africans to invest in Ethiopia and make it their home.
“My administration is committed to creating a conducive investment and business environment which South Africans can also take part into that opportunity.”
Media Briefing & Signing Ceremony #EthiopiaInSA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld https://t.co/bTylbjnOuH— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 12, 2020
