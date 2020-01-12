Power restored to parts of Kempton Park after transformer fire

JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to a section of Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni after a burnt substation affected electricity supply.

The blaze left several areas without power, including the Kempton Park CBD and Aston Manor, on Sunday.

OR Tambo International Airport was also affected by the outage, forcing travellers to navigate the busy terminal in the dark.

While the fire has been contained, an investigation is under way to determine how it started.

Gauteng senior manager maintenance and operations Motlhabane Ramashi said: “Earlier this morning an Eskom transformer caught fire. The cost of the fire is not yet known. We are restoring power to the metro.”