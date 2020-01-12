Parts of Ekurhuleni without electricity after transformer catches fire

Several areas have been affected including Aston Manor, Bonaero Park, the Kempton Park CBD and O.R Tambo International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG – Parts of Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni are now without power after an Eskom substation caught fire earlier on Sunday.

The power utility says the blaze has been contained.

Gauteng senior manager maintenance and operations Motlhabane Ramashi said, “Earlier this morning the Eskom transformer in Kempton Park caught fire, and this resulted in power supply interruptions in the Ekurhuleni metro. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”

He said emergency services managed to extinguish the fire.

“We are now working on restoring supply.”