Parts of Ekurhuleni without electricity after transformer catches fire
Several areas have been affected including Aston Manor, Bonaero Park, the Kempton Park CBD and O.R Tambo International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG – Parts of Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni are now without power after an Eskom substation caught fire earlier on Sunday.
The power utility says the blaze has been contained.
Gauteng senior manager maintenance and operations Motlhabane Ramashi said, “Earlier this morning the Eskom transformer in Kempton Park caught fire, and this resulted in power supply interruptions in the Ekurhuleni metro. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”
He said emergency services managed to extinguish the fire.
“We are now working on restoring supply.”
#UrgentNotice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 12, 2020
Eskom transformer on fire (Kempton Park Area)
Eskom's transformer in Kempton Park caught fire affecting @City_Ekurhuleni customers.
Ekhurhuleni Emergency Services on site.
The cause of the fire will only be established once it is safe to investigate. pic.twitter.com/pcQ9LOLOup
