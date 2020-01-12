No deliberate delay in implementing policies, says Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa has often been accused of not having the appetite to implement some of the party’s radical policies to such as the nationalization of the Reserve Bank.
KIMBERLY – President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration is not intentionally delaying the implementation of African National Congress (ANC) policies.
Ramaphosa delivered the Party’s January 8 statement in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday.
The ANC was celebrating its 108th birthday at the Tafel Lager stadium.
Ramaphosa has often been accused of not having the appetite to implement some of the party’s radical policies to such as the nationalization of the Reserve Bank.
The president has in the past contradicted the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule, who claimed the ANC’s national executive committee had agreed the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be expanded.
He said government would not implement the policy arbitrarily.
The president told supporters the ANC has heard their cries.
“We have heard you, and we have herd you say that we must hurry up and implement our policies. You have said, very clearly to us, kawuleza – work very quickly because our people are in great need.”
He says the ANC is still determined to ensure the economy is radically transformed.
“Our programme of transformation remains ambitious, and our determination to succeed must also be unwavering.”
The President says 2020 is a pivotal year for the party and people will see tangible Changes.
More in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 11 January 2020
-
Eskom keeps the lights on another day, Ramaphosa dismisses talk of privatisation
-
72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha
-
Eskom wants S. Africans to pay more for electricity, despite load shedding
-
Corruption will be dealt with severely, warns Ramaphosa
-
Drought-stricken Northern Cape declared a disaster area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.