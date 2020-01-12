No deliberate delay in implementing policies, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has often been accused of not having the appetite to implement some of the party’s radical policies to such as the nationalization of the Reserve Bank.

KIMBERLY – President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration is not intentionally delaying the implementation of African National Congress (ANC) policies.

Ramaphosa delivered the Party’s January 8 statement in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

The ANC was celebrating its 108th birthday at the Tafel Lager stadium.

The president has in the past contradicted the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule, who claimed the ANC’s national executive committee had agreed the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be expanded.

He said government would not implement the policy arbitrarily.

The president told supporters the ANC has heard their cries.

“We have heard you, and we have herd you say that we must hurry up and implement our policies. You have said, very clearly to us, kawuleza – work very quickly because our people are in great need.”

He says the ANC is still determined to ensure the economy is radically transformed.

“Our programme of transformation remains ambitious, and our determination to succeed must also be unwavering.”

The President says 2020 is a pivotal year for the party and people will see tangible Changes.