Mogale City mayor Patrick Lipudi dies
Local
JOHANNESBURG – Mogale city mayor Patrick Lipudi has died.
Officials say the mayor was admitted to the Helen Joseph Hospital on Saturday morning.
He died this morning after a short illness.
Lipudi was 59.
Chief administrator in the officer of the mayor Sabelo Ngwane said, “I can confirm that it was a natural death because there was no accident. I can’t say what exactly was the cause.”
