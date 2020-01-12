Malema urges supporters to come out in numbers and vote in Mamusa
The by-election comes after the North West government dissolved the municipal council in October after operations in the troubled ANC-run municipality failed to improve, even after it was placed under administration.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged supporters to go out and vote in their numbers on Wednesday in a by-election in the Mamusa Municipality, in the North West.
Malema addressed a rally at the Motoro Sports Ground on Sunday.
The by-election comes after the North West government dissolved the municipal council in October after operations in the troubled ANC-run municipality failed to improve, even after it was placed under administration.
The leader has told the crowd to take back their power and stop voting ANC.
Of the 18 seats, the ANC held 11 while the forum for service delivery was the official opposition with three.
The EFF had two, while the DA and Freedom Front Plus each had one seat.
More in Politics
-
Corruption will be dealt with severely, warns Ramaphosa
-
ANC wants ‘clear and sober’ assessment of SOEs
-
GALLERY - Ramaphosa gets down: ANC 108 in pictures
-
WATCH LIVE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement
-
Formalities begin at ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations
-
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed to attend January 8 celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.