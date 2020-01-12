View all in Latest
Malema urges supporters to come out in numbers and vote in Mamusa

The by-election comes after the North West government dissolved the municipal council in October after operations in the troubled ANC-run municipality failed to improve, even after it was placed under administration.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged supporters to go out and vote in their numbers on Wednesday in a by-election in the Mamusa Municipality, in the North West.

Malema addressed a rally at the Motoro Sports Ground on Sunday.

The by-election comes after the North West government dissolved the municipal council in October after operations in the troubled ANC-run municipality failed to improve, even after it was placed under administration.

The leader has told the crowd to take back their power and stop voting ANC.

Of the 18 seats, the ANC held 11 while the forum for service delivery was the official opposition with three.

The EFF had two, while the DA and Freedom Front Plus each had one seat.

