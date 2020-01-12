Eskom keeps the lights on another day, Ramaphosa dismisses talk of privatisation
The state-owned entity suspended load shedding on Saturday after several days of consecutive rolling blackouts.
JOHANNESBURG – While Eskom has promised to keep the lights on for Saturday, there are growing calls for changes to be made at the struggling power utility and for the board to be removed.
The state-owned entity suspended load shedding on Saturday after several days of consecutive rolling blackouts.
National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should also step down over the failure to fix the cash strapped company.
The union says Jabu Mabuza's resignation as board chair is a cheap tactic of taking the fall for misleading President Cyril Ramaphosa about suspending load shedding.
“We are also calling on the ANC national leadership to take decisive action and deploy a competent minister to public enterprises because, unfortunately Pravin Gordhan has not just moved from one SOE crisis to another – but, with due respect, he honestly appears to be overwhelmed.”
The power utility had assured Ramaphosa last month that there would be no load shedding until Monday, except it implemented power cuts on the first weekend of this month.
At the same time, speaking at the African National Congress (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations, President Ramaphosa has reiterated old commitments that his administration will not privatise Eskom.
He promised hundreds of ANC members who attended the party’s 108th birthday anniversary in Kimberley that his government will keep the machines going at the cash strapped entity.
Despite the ongoing load shedding and Eskom’s continued operations challenges, Ramaphosa has vowed that his government will accelerate the process of transforming the struggling state owned entity into an effective and reliable electricity supplier.
"Eskom will be restored to becoming a company that can provide energy. I want to stress once again, those who think they can privatise Eskom, I want to say to you: we are not going to privatise Eskom."
The party president says Eskom, which provides electricity to 90% of South African households is too big to fail.
"We will not allow Eskom to fail."
He promised that government would continue to support the Eskom management to ensure it stabilises the power grid.
WATCH: Eskom will be restored, not privatised
More in Local
-
72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha
-
Eskom wants S. Africans to pay more for electricity, despite load shedding
-
Corruption will be dealt with severely, warns Ramaphosa
-
Drought-stricken Northern Cape declared a disaster area
-
Load shedding: Cosatu calls on Eskom boss to launch forensic audit
-
ANC wants ‘clear and sober’ assessment of SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.