Cop killed in head-on collision with bus carrying ANC members
The bus was en route to Namakwa area when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle about 15km out of Upington on the N14 near Kalksloot on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN - A police officer has died in a head-on collision with a bus carrying African National Congress (ANC) members from 8 January celebrations in Kimberley.
The officer, who was behind the wheel of a sedan, died after it caught fire.
Seven occupants of the bus, including the driver, were injured.
Police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba said: “The driver of the sedan was fatally killed and burned in the car. The deceased was a captain based in Upington. Police are investigating a culpable homicide case.”
