City of CT to deploy more cops after tourists attacked in Khayelitsha
The holidaymakers were visiting a gardening project and accompanied by a local tour guide in Site C when they were accosted by five armed men on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has condemned the armed robbery of a group of tourists in Khayelitsha.
They made off with their cellphones, cameras and wallets. Plato has called for swift arrests of the suspects.
The mayor's spokesperson, Lyndon Khan, said: “The South African Police Service remains the primary law enforcement body, but we all need to play our part to keep residents and visitors safe. Mayor Plato calls on SAPS to arrest those responsible for the attack as soon as possible. The City of Cape Town will also soon deploy additional law enforcement officers to increase safety in the city.”
