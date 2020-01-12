View all in Latest
Arrests made after tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

The group of 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon while visiting a gardening project in Site C.

FILE: Khayelitsha Police Station. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough arrest in connection with an armed robbery involving a group of tourists in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.

The group of 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon while visiting a gardening project in Site C.

They were accompanied by a local tour guide when five armed men approached. The men made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.

The police's Novela Potelwa said detectives worked around the clock.

“On Sunday, they arrested a 26-year-old suspect. They are interviewing two other suspects. The arrested suspect is due in court on Monday, 13 January, on a robbery charge. As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

