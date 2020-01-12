Arrests made after tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha
The group of 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon while visiting a gardening project in Site C.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough arrest in connection with an armed robbery involving a group of tourists in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.
The group of 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon while visiting a gardening project in Site C.
They were accompanied by a local tour guide when five armed men approached. The men made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.
The police's Novela Potelwa said detectives worked around the clock.
“On Sunday, they arrested a 26-year-old suspect. They are interviewing two other suspects. The arrested suspect is due in court on Monday, 13 January, on a robbery charge. As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.”
More in Local
-
20-year-old arrested in EC after woman (50) shot, killed
-
ANC calls for 'complete overhaul' of education in Western Cape
-
Malema urges supporters to come out in numbers and vote in Mamusa
-
Power restored to parts of Kempton Park after transformer fire
-
Cop killed in head-on collision with bus carrying ANC members
-
City of CT to deploy more cops after tourists attacked in Khayelitsha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.