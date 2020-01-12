ANC calls for 'complete overhaul' of education in Western Cape

According to the ANC, the province’s education challenges have been allowed to worsen over the last few years.

CAPE TOWN - Education in the Western Cape needs a complete overhaul, according to the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

The party said matric results had dropped year-on-year.

The party’s Muhammed Sayed claims government schools in poor areas are left to fend for themselves.

“One of the major challenges that are going to arise is that parents have not received responses from certain schools.”

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said, however, her department had to deal with a shrinking budget.

“The bachelor’s pass rate, an important indication of the pass rate, has increased.”

However, on Wednesday, Schafer said pass rates needed to be seen in the context of the retention rate from Grade 10-12.

The MEC explained it was tempting to cull learners between Grades 10 and 12 in order to enhance the matric pass rate.

“Another important factor to analyse is the number and percentage of learners writing the final exam. The important fact about this is that weaker learners are not included in the pass percentage.

“If we consider Grade 10 enrollment in 2017 (both public and independent schools) to those that wrote, I am pleased that we have seen an improvement in retention of those entering Grade 10 in 2017 and those entering to write the NSC in 2019 from 62.9% in 2018 to 64.3.% in 2019.”

For the past few years, the DA-led Western Cape government has argued its results were far better than the national average.

However, this year the province dropped to the fourth spot.