20-year-old arrested in EC after woman (50) shot, killed

The 50-year-old woman was shot dead in the attack in Gelvandale on Saturday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire and killing a woman while she was walking down the street.

The 50-year-old woman was shot dead in the attack in Gelvandale on Saturday.

Police said it was unclear who the target was when the suspect fired the shots.

The police’s Priscilla Naidoo said officers were patrolling in the area when they made the arrest.

“When they approached a four-way stop, they spotted a shooting. They got out and the suspect fired at them. They returned fire and the suspect’s firearm was seized.”

The 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

