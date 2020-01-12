20-year-old arrested in EC after woman (50) shot, killed
The 50-year-old woman was shot dead in the attack in Gelvandale on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire and killing a woman while she was walking down the street.
Police said it was unclear who the target was when the suspect fired the shots.
The police’s Priscilla Naidoo said officers were patrolling in the area when they made the arrest.
“When they approached a four-way stop, they spotted a shooting. They got out and the suspect fired at them. They returned fire and the suspect’s firearm was seized.”
The 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
