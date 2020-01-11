‘The return of the land will happen’, what the ANC promises supporters
In his delivery of the January 8 statement, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised an end to poverty, joblessness and accountability at local govt level.
KIMBERLEY – The African National Congress (ANC) has promised to spend this year fighting corruption, improving local government, eradicating poverty and returning the land to its rightful owners.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the party’s January 8 statement in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of supporters gathered at the Tafel Lager Park stadium to celebrate the ANC’s 108th birthday.
In in January 8 statement, the governing party identifies several priorities that it will focus on this year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that creating jobs and growing the economic will top that list.
“We will work together to realise the enormous potential of our youth by tackling joblessness, poverty and inequality.”
He says the party will ensure local government is strengthened.
“Where there is poor, or no performance, there will be consequences. Already steps have been taken to evaluate the performance of our deployees.”
The president says land reform will also take Centre stage.
“The return of the land will happen, in a manner that promotes economic growth, and sustains food security.”
The ANC says it will also focus on uniting the party and South Africans.
WHAT ABOUT STATE OWNED- ENTITIES?
Ramaphosa says the party must do a clear and sober assessment of state -owned institutions.
Discussions on what should be done with ailing state- owned entities (SOEs) form part of the governing party’s priorities for the year.
While government’s position has always been that SOEs, many of which are experiencing a cash crunch as a result of years of corruption, should be rebuilt.
The ANC's January 8 statement shows it wants a broader discussion.
Last month, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) which is deeply opposed to the privatisation of said it was open to a thorough debate and analysis of each entity to determine its value to the state.
Ramaphosa's stated public institutions have borne the brunt of state capture, and mismanagement - adding many have lost capable personnel.
At the same time, Ramaphosa says they understands South Africans' concerns over load shedding.
His comments come in the wake of Jabu Mabuza resigning as Eskom chair, after he and the power utility's board failed to keep their promise to permanently avoid load shedding.
Ramaphosa says they are working on addressing the challenges at the cash-strapped utility.
“We will accelerate the process of transforming Eskom into an effective and reliable electricity supplier that can operate in open, competitive energy sector.”
