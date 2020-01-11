Supporters arrive at Tafel-Lager stadium for ANC 108th birthday celebrations
President Cyril Ramaphosa will also deliver the January 8 statement, in line with ANC tradition dating back to 1972 when the party was still in exile.
KIMBERLEY – The African National Congress (ANC) supporters are trickling into the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley where the governing party will hold its 108th birthday celebrations and deliver its January 8 statement.
Party President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the keynote address later on Saturday.
While the 11,000 capacity stadium does not look as glamorous as past ANC January 8 celebration venues, supporters will turn out in their numbers, eager to hear what the President has to say.
#ANC108 Various artists perform during the ANC’s entertainment programme ahead of the official start of the Jan 8 birthday celebrations. TM 📷:@Sthezu pic.twitter.com/ejOq7K4nR8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2020
They will not only hear from Ramaphosa, but will also get an address from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ahmed is in the country on an official state visit and will hold talks with Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Sunday.
He is expected to address issues related to the country’s declining economy, the state of the ruling party and the ongoing power cuts - as well as Friday’s resignation of Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.
