Sibusiso Radebe remembered as talented artist, helpful friend
Radebe, who was known for his role as Vusi in the eTV drama 'Backstage', died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
JOHANNESBURG – Actor and dancer Sibusiso Radebe has been described as a multi-talented artist and a helpful friend.
Radebe died at the age of 37 on Friday after a battle with cancer.
He was known for his role as Vusi in the eTV drama, _Backstage. _
Tributes are still pouring in for the actor, with friends and media colleagues remembering their time with him
Former co-star on back stage, Baby Cele- says she is gutted by the news.
“I’ve got such beautiful memories of him because we shared a flat in Cape Town – me, him and Somizi, and I remember my daughter was very young then. When I had an early call they would look after her. He was very helpful.”
Fellow actor, Mbali Maphumulo-Mbebe says Radebe's talent will be sorely missed
“Even if we didn’t see him on television, it doesn’t mean that he is not doing anything; he is always on stage doing something. He was just a very talented person.”
Maphumulo-Mbebe who is also a cancer activist says the actor's death should prompt government to do more to encourage early detection.
