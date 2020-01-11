View all in Latest
Patriarchy, bias behind poor accountability in ANC, says Bathabile Dlamini

Dlamini says it appears some ministers are being treated differently to others, suggesting that patriarchy in the ANC and other factors including bias is the reason Gordhan remains in office.

FILE: Former minister of women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini at an ANC campaign in Katlehong. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Former minister of women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini at an ANC campaign in Katlehong. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
5 minutes ago

KIMBERLEY – Former social development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has called for a standard treatment of all cabinet ministers in the wake of the Eskom saga.

There’ve been calls for the sacking of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after president Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility was questioned over assurances he made that there would be no load shedding until the 13th of this month.

Speaking on the side-lines of the African National Congress’s (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations in Kimberley, the women’s league leader said Gordhan enjoys automatic confidence that is bestowed on men.

Dlamini has described her tenure in government as difficult saying at times she felt as though she had no voice.

Before she was eventually removed from cabinet by Ramaphosa, Dlamini faced public backlash for incompetency in the portfolio she chaired.

Now she says it appears some ministers are being treated differently to others, suggesting that patriarchy in the ANC and other factors including bias is the reason Gordhan remains in office despite all the criticism he is facing.

“When you are a woman, you aren’t even given a chance to account.”

Dlamini says a standardised approach should be adopted.

“We are not pushing forward the issues of accountability, but it must be equal. I must say, I found being a minister very difficult because you don’t have a voice.”

The country was plunged into darkness this week as the power utility rolled out load shedding, leading to the resignation of the utility’s board chair Jabu Mabuza who said he was taking accountability for misinforming the president.

