Load shedding: Cosatu calls on Eskom boss to launch forensic audit

This week was Andre de Ruyter’s first week in charge of the national grid.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) hopes the new Eskom top boss will order a forensic audit into the operations at the embattled utility.

This week was Andre de Ruyter’s first week in charge of the national grid.

De Ruyter reported for duty several days earlier than initially expected, as he was asked to start sooner after load shedding escalated to stage six last month.

The union’s Sizwe Pamla said: “We need a forensic audit. We hope the new CEO will do this, so that we can see who did what.”

Cosatu is also calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board.

This after Deputy President David Mabuza told reporters the power utility deceived the president when it said it would suspend the rolling blackouts until at least next Monday.