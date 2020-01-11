Formalities begin at ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations
Party President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement in line with the ANC tradition which dates back to 1972.
JOHANNESBURG – Formalities have begun at the African National Congress (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations which have been held at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
The progamme was kicked off with the singing of the national anthem and the anthem of the African Union.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who arrived at the stadium dressed in ANC regalia, will deliver a message of support alongside the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions.
The programme has been led by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
_WATCH LIVE: ANC January 8 statement celebrations _
Party President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement in line with the ANC tradition which dates back to 1972, when the party was still in exile.
More in Local
-
African Bank to name learning academy after Richard Maponya
-
Sibusiso Radebe remembered as talented artist, helpful friend
-
Supporters arrive at Tafel-Lager stadium for ANC 108th birthday celebrations
-
Eskom announces no load shedding, for now
-
Dark times at Eskom amid load shedding and Mabuza resignation
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to keep repo rate at 6.5%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.