Formalities begin at ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations

Party President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement in line with the ANC tradition which dates back to 1972.

JOHANNESBURG – Formalities have begun at the African National Congress (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations which have been held at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The progamme was kicked off with the singing of the national anthem and the anthem of the African Union.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who arrived at the stadium dressed in ANC regalia, will deliver a message of support alongside the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

The programme has been led by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

