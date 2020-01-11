Eskom warns consumers to continue using electricity sparingly

The power utility has suspended load shedding on Saturday, but says the system is still vulnerable.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite suspending load shedding on Saturday morning, Eskom has warned customers to continue using electricity sparingly.

The utility says there is a limited risk during the day and for Sunday.

The financially strapped utility says it's technicians working overnight have been able to deliver an improvement to the power system, warding off power outages – at least for now.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said, “Thanks to some good work from our teams we have been able to deliver some improvement in the power system. As a consequence of this work, we don’t expect load shedding today. Our pump storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators.”