Eskom warns consumers to continue using electricity sparingly
The power utility has suspended load shedding on Saturday, but says the system is still vulnerable.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite suspending load shedding on Saturday morning, Eskom has warned customers to continue using electricity sparingly.
The utility says there is a limited risk during the day and for Sunday.
The financially strapped utility says it's technicians working overnight have been able to deliver an improvement to the power system, warding off power outages – at least for now.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said, “Thanks to some good work from our teams we have been able to deliver some improvement in the power system. As a consequence of this work, we don’t expect load shedding today. Our pump storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators.”
More in Local
-
January 8 statement: The ANC’S priorities for 2020
-
Patriarchy, bias behind poor accountability in ANC, says Bathabile Dlamini
-
WATCH LIVE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement
-
Cosatu: Mabuza resignation ‘long overdue’, rest of board must follow
-
African Bank to name learning academy after Richard Maponya
-
Formalities begin at ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.