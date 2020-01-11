Eskom announces no load shedding, for now
Eskom has announced there will be no load shedding on Saturday morning, but has warned the system is still vulnerable.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced there will be no load shedding on Saturday morning, but the utility has stressed that the system is still constrained.
Earlier Eskom said load shedding would be implemented at 9 am on Saturday, but the extent of the planned black out would be determined by how the system had recovered overnight.
Stage 1 load shedding was suspended at 11pm on Friday night.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 11, 2020
Date: 11 January 2020
No loadshedding is expected today @SABCNewsOnline@IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @News24 @SowetanLIVE @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/uRKr1WcGjP
The utility says due vulnerable system there is a limited risk of load shedding in the evening and Sunday.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said, “No load shedding is expected this morning and during the day. However, owing to the strained and vulnerable system there is limited risk of load shedding this evening and on Sunday. Thanks to some good work overnight to our team, we have been able to deliver an improvement in the power system.”
More in Local
-
Dark times at Eskom load shedding and Mabuza resignation
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to keep repo rate at 6.5%
-
'Heads must roll’: Cosatu calls for sacking of Gordhan and Eskom board
-
Zimbabwean court orders SAA to pay R12m to environment ministry
-
Ramaphosa appeals to Rouhani for peaceful resolution to Iran, US tensions
-
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.