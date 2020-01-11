Eskom announces no load shedding, for now

Eskom has announced there will be no load shedding on Saturday morning, but has warned the system is still vulnerable.

Earlier Eskom said load shedding would be implemented at 9 am on Saturday, but the extent of the planned black out would be determined by how the system had recovered overnight.

Stage 1 load shedding was suspended at 11pm on Friday night.

The utility says due vulnerable system there is a limited risk of load shedding in the evening and Sunday.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said, “No load shedding is expected this morning and during the day. However, owing to the strained and vulnerable system there is limited risk of load shedding this evening and on Sunday. Thanks to some good work overnight to our team, we have been able to deliver an improvement in the power system.”