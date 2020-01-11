Drought-stricken Northern Cape declared a disaster area

The dire situation in the province was noted in May last year in an early warning report after late summer rains did not fall as expected and temperatures soared.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has declared the drought-stricken province a disaster area.

The Water and Sanitation Department had set aside over R300 million towards drought relief operations in the province.

The premier’s spokesperson, Monwabisi Mkompela, said the funds would be distributed as soon as possible.

“There’s a plan for the roll-out of funds for farmers in drought-stricken areas. We will check and oversee the trust.”

The Northern Cape is now the second province to be declared a drought disaster area after the Eastern Cape.