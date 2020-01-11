Cosatu: Mabuza resignation ‘long overdue’, rest of board must follow
On Friday Jabu Mabuza resigned as Eskom board chair amid reports that Ramaphosa was misled about the period of load shedding.
CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is one of the voices calling for Minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired along with the Eskom board.
In his resignation letter Mabuza apologised for Eskom's failure, to meet the commitment it made to the President, Deputy President David Mabuza and the relevant ministers of keeping the lights on until the 13 January 2020.
Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says Mabuza's resignation is long overdue.
“We are just a little bit concerned that the other board members are taking too long to draft their own letters of resignation because we expect all of them to go. The fact that we are happy that they have announced that there will be no load shedding tells us that the standard has dropped and the utility is being commended for keeping the lights on.”
