Corruption will be dealt with severely, warns Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s 8 January statement in Kimberley on Saturday, where the party celebrated its 108th birthday.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned corrupt leaders in the party of severe consequences if they continue with their behaviour.
Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s 8 January statement in Kimberley on Saturday, where the party celebrated its 108th birthday.
The president said those who don't perform their duties would be held to account.
“Corruption at all levels of government will stop. The stealing of public resources, money that should serve the poor, will be dealt with severely.”
GALLERY - Ramaphosa gets down: ANC 108 in pictures
Ramaphosa also called for a thorough assessment of state-owned institutions.
Discussions on what should be done with ailing state-owned companies form part of the governing party’s priorities for the year.
While government’s position has always been that SOEs, many of which are experiencing a cash crunch as a result of years of corruption, should be rebuilt, the ANC’s 8 January statement shows it wants a broader discussion.
Last month Cosatu, which is deeply opposed to the privatisation of SOEs, said it was open to a thorough debate and analysis of each entity to determine its value to the state.
The party has stated that public institutions have borne the brunt of state capture and mismanagement, adding many have lost capable personnel.
More in Politics
-
ANC wants ‘clear and sober’ assessment of SOEs
-
GALLERY - Ramaphosa gets down: ANC 108 in pictures
-
WATCH LIVE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement
-
Formalities begin at ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations
-
Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed to attend January 8 celebrations
-
Guests to dig deep for dinner with top officials at ANC birthday party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.