Corruption will be dealt with severely, warns Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s 8 January statement in Kimberley on Saturday, where the party celebrated its 108th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned corrupt leaders in the party of severe consequences if they continue with their behaviour.

The president said those who don't perform their duties would be held to account.

“Corruption at all levels of government will stop. The stealing of public resources, money that should serve the poor, will be dealt with severely.”

Ramaphosa also called for a thorough assessment of state-owned institutions.

Discussions on what should be done with ailing state-owned companies form part of the governing party’s priorities for the year.

While government’s position has always been that SOEs, many of which are experiencing a cash crunch as a result of years of corruption, should be rebuilt, the ANC’s 8 January statement shows it wants a broader discussion.

Last month Cosatu, which is deeply opposed to the privatisation of SOEs, said it was open to a thorough debate and analysis of each entity to determine its value to the state.

The party has stated that public institutions have borne the brunt of state capture and mismanagement, adding many have lost capable personnel.